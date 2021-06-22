On this day in 2019: Shami became second Indian to take World Cup hat-trick

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): On this day, two years ago, India pacer Mohammed Shami scalped a hat-trick against Afghanistan and became the second Indian to do so in the 50-over World Cup after former pacer and current chief selector Chetan Sharma.



Sharma had bagged the hat-trick against New Zealand during the 1987 edition. Shami's exploits helped India register an 11-run win against Afganistan at Rose Bowl.

Chasing a modest target of 225 runs, Afghanistan had a poor start and then lost two quick wickets in middle-order. Asgar Afghan and Mohammad Nabi tried to build the inning but the former ended up losing his wicket to spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Nabi then kept strike at one-end and built brief partnerships with Najibullah Zadran (21) and Rashid Khan (14). Shami bowled the final over of the inning and Nabi hit a boundary off the first delivery.

But Nabi gave away an easy catch to Hardik Pandya at long-on on the third delivery which ended his 52-run innings. Shami then continued his sublime form and took another two wickets to complete his hat-trick as he bowled both Aftab Alam and Mujeeb Ur Rahman respectively.

The 29-year-old returned with figures of 4-40 in his 9.5 overs. Earlier, Afghanistan displayed a spirited bowling performance to restrict India to 224 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the allotted fifty overs after being asked to bowl first.

Virat Kohli played a knock of 67 while Kedar Jadhav amassed 52 runs. India had bowed out of the 2019 World Cup after losing the semi-finals against New Zealand. (ANI)

