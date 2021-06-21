On this day in 2019: Sri Lanka stunned England in 50-over WC

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): It was on this day, two years ago, when Eoin Morgan-led England faced the biggest upset of the 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup as Sri Lanka defeated them by 20 runs.



Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. The team did not have a good start and lost two early wickets. Avishka Fernando (49), Kusal Mendis (46) and Angelo Mathews (85*) played crucial knocks and guided the side towards a respectable total of 232/9 in their 50 overs.

For the home team, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood scalped three wickets each while Adil Rashid picked two scalps.

Chasing 233, the Three Lions were bundled out for 212 as Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga showcased his recent best figures and bagged four wickets in his 10 overs quota.

While all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva grabbed three wickets for his team. Joe Root (57) and Ben Stokes (82*) were the only two batsmen who reached beyond 30 runs.

Sri Lanka displayed a team spirit in the match and outclassed England in the game.

Interestingly, Sri Lanka have never lost to England in the World Cup from 2007 onwards and Malinga participated in all those matches.

However, England became the ultimate champions of the tournament after defeating New Zealand in a thrilling summit clash on July 14, 2019. (ANI)

