ONE Championship: Arjan Bhullar challenges Brandon Vera, Ritu Phogat to face Bi Nguyen on May 15

Singapore, April 30 (ANI): Indian wrestling champion Arjan Bhullar will challenge Filipino superstar Brandon Vera for the ONE Heavyweight World title on May 15 in ONE Championship.



Other Indian athletes scheduled for action in the showpiece event include Indian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Ritu Phogat, Gurdarshan Mangat and Roshan Mainam.

"I have grown so much over the last year, and I think that is going to be a huge difference in this fight. You have to give Brandon Vera credit. He has been around for a long time and faced the best of the best in this sport. He has been the ONE Heavyweight World Champion for many years for a good reason. He has finished everybody he has fought, so he is very dangerous. He is good everywhere," Bhullar said in an official statement.

Ritu Phogat will face Vietnamese MMA star Bi Nguyen in the battle, while Gurdarshan Mangat will lock horns with Roshan Mainam in the showpiece event.

"It is a very important fight for my career and I am fighting an opponent with a very strong stand-up game. Bi Nguyen is also more experienced than me. I believe that through this matchup, fans will get to see me showcase my striking skills but also use my wrestling skillset to my advantage," said Phogat.

ONE Championship™ (ONE), on Friday, announced the full card for ONE: DANGAL, a tape-delayed event that airs on May 15 on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports First at 3:30 pm IST. (ANI)

