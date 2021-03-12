One of my best knocks, it's surreal: Lizelle Lee

"It is one of the best innings I've played. It's surreal. It still hasn't sunk in," said the 28-year-old opening batter who hit 16 fours and two sixes in the course of her knock which is also the third highest score by a female South African batter in ODIs.

Lucknow, March 12 (IANS) South Africa women's team batter Lizelle Lee termed her unbeaten 132 off 131 deliveries against India as the best knock she has ever played. Her knock helped the Proteas women beat India by six runs under DLS method here on Friday.

"I never change the way I bat, whether we are chasing or setting a total. At the end of the day, if it's a bad ball, it's a bad ball. It's just to make sure I get boundaries with bad balls and singles with good balls," added Lee who is in her eighth year of international cricket.

She has played 88 ODIs and 76 T20 Internationals and is one of the most experienced South Africa women's players in the current team.

"As a senior player, you have to make sure everyone is okay. It's very different at the moment and there's not a lot we can do off the field."

Lee, however, felt that things would have been difficult had the bowlers not chipped in towards the end of the Indian innings. India were on course for a big score but the Proteas bowlers allowed them to get just 27 runs in the last five overs.

"I have to give credit to the bowlers. India were on track to score 300 and they pulled it back for us."

The two teams play two more ODIs and a three-T20I series following that. The last T20I takes place on March 23.

"I still have a few assignments to do before the tour ends. The girls are working extremely hard even though it's also tough playing back-to-back games with only one or two days in between. It's a new world but we are just happy to do our jobs."

--IANS

kh/kr