'One of the greatest chases': Cricketers praise WI's 'sensational' win against Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): After West Indies defeated Bangladesh by pulling off the fifth-highest successful fourth-innings chase in Test history, cricketers, from past and present, praised the team's efforts, especially debutant Kyle Mayers' sublime performance.



West Indies chased down a target of 395 on the final day in Chattogram to win the match by three wickets and secure a 1-0 lead against Bangladesh here on Sunday. The chase was made possible by Mayers' unbeaten knock of 210.

"West Indies win. Kyle Mayers' incredible 210* guides the visitors to a three-wicket victory over Bangladesh. This is the fifth-highest successful fourth-innings chase in Test history," the International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted.

"Kyle Mayers becomes the 6th player to score a Test double century on debut! What an innings!" West Indies Cricket tweeted.

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag termed it as "one of the greatest chases". "West Indies. Unbelievable. One of the greatest chases. 210 on debut for Mayers. Beating Bangladesh on their home ground chasing 395. Wow West Indies. Looks like a year where Away teams will dominate. #BANvWI," Virender Sehwag tweeted.

Former cricketer VVS Laxman wrote: "Historic chase by @windiescricket. Against all odds, beating Bangladesh on their home ground chasing 395 is a incredible achievement. Congrats Kyle Mayers on your maiden double hundred on debut and that too in the 4th innings. Remarkable achievement. #BANvWI."

Calling it a sensational win, former West Indies batsman Vivian Richards tweeted: "What a sensational win from the @windiescricket. We never stop fighting and that's what we proved today. Absolutely buzzing with the winning feeling. Test Cricket you beauty!!! #BANvWI."

West Indies' Shai Hope wrote: "Take a bow KYLE MAYERS!".

England pacer Stuart Broad said Test cricket is flying at the moment as he also mentioned the ongoing match between India and England in Chennai. "Wonderful Test Match Day in India. Had a bit of everything. Wickets, great shots, fantastic catches. Test cricket is flying at the moment, have a look what the Windies have done...," Broad wrote.

England scored 578 runs in their first innings with the help of Joe Root's double ton. At stumps on day three, India's score read 257/6, with Washington Sundar (33*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (8*) on the field, trailing England by 321 runs. (ANI)

