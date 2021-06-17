One-off women's Test: England 357/8 at lunch vs India

Bristol, June 17 (IANS) England were 357 for eight wickets at lunch on the second day of the one-off Test against India here on Thursday.

Sophia Dunkley was batting on 66 and Anya Shrubsole was on 16. For India, Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana have so far taken three wickets apiece.

Earlier, England started the day at 269/6 wickets in 92 overs.