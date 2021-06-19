One-off women's Test: India fighting back to avoid defeat (Tea)

Bristol, June 19 (IANS) Indian women put up a fight for survival, taking a 78-run lead as they reached 243/8 wickets at tea on the fourth and final day of the one-off Test against England here on Saturday.

After Deepti Sharma (54 off 168), opener Shafali Verma (63 off 83), and Punam Raut (39 off 104) had provided a strong platform for India, following on, the middle-order crumbled. India lost four wickets for 24 runs to be reduced to 199/7 from 171/3 and be in danger of losing the match before the tea break.