ONE World Grand Prix: Ritu Phogat to fcae Jenelyn Olsim following Itsuki Hirata pull out

Singapore, October 26 (ANI): Undefeated Japanese star Itsuki Hirata has withdrawn from her semifinal bout with Indian mixed martial artist Ritu Phogat in the ONE women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.



Jenelyn Olsim, who was originally scheduled to face Jihin Radzuan in a World Grand Prix alternate bout at ONE: NextGen II, steps in to face Ritu.

"ONE Championship (ONE) announced multiple changes to the upcoming ONE: NextGen card, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday, 29 October," an official statement read.

ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion Roman Kryklia has also withdrawn from his ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Title bout against Iraj Azizpour.

Taking Kryklia's place is Anderson "Braddock" Silva, who will face Azizpour in a heavyweight kickboxing non-title bout.

"Kryklia and Hirata were both forced to withdraw from their bouts due to undisclosed medical issues," the statement further added.

The match between Stamp Fairtex and Julie Mezabarba, the other World Grand Prix semifinal, will now serve as the main event for ONE: NextGen. (ANI)

