Online Chess Olympiad: USA scripts comeback win against India in SF, will face Russia in final

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Team USA defeated India in the semi-final of the ongoing FIDE Online Olympiad 2021 which was held on Tuesday (local time) on the Chess.com servers.



The semi-final match between India and the United States of America was a hard-fought battle in which the USA eventually prevailed in the blitz tiebreaks. The first match fell 5-1 to the side of the Indian squad as they were absolutely ruthless in the opener. Anand, Harikrishna, Harika, and Vaishali scored the victories for the team while Humpy and Nihal drew their respective games.

The team from the USA then scripted a commendable comeback by winning the second duel 4-2 and forcing tie-breaks. Harika scored the sole victory for her team in the second match. Anand, Vidit, and Praggnanandhaa lost their respective games. Humpy and Vaishali drew.

in the tie-breaks team from the USA defeated India 1.5-4.5 with a huge margin. Harika again scored the sole victory for the team. Harikrishna, Adhiban, and Humpy lost their respective games. Nihal drew with Liang.

From India's side, Harika was the consistent performer as she was the only one who won all three games and scored the sole wins in the team's defeat. The team from the USA will now face Russia in the final tomorrow. (ANI)

