Only 1-2 new players can come out of SL tour for T20 WC: Dravid

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Rahul Dravid, who is coach of the Indian limited-overs team that will travel to Sri Lanka, has said that the upcoming white-ball tour will throw up only an odd player or two for the T20 World Cup squad which would have been roughly finalised by now.

He added he will speak to the Indian team management in England over the next couple of weeks and discuss their requirements for the T20 World Cup, likely to be held in the United Arab Emirates.