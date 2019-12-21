Only Lahiru Kumara executed plan: Rumesh Ratnayake

Karachi [Pakistan], Dec 21 (ANI): As Pakistan ended day in a dominating position, Sri Lanka assistant coach Rumesh Ratnayake came heavily on players and said that only Lahiru Kumara executed the plan in the match.

"Apart from Lahiru Kumara, no one else stuck to a plan well enough," ESPNcricinfo.com quoted Ratnayake as saying.



The Islanders are currently trailing by 315 runs as the host ended the day 395/2.

Pakistan openers Abid Ali and Shan Masood took on the visitor bowlers and held a mammoth 278 runs for the first wicket.

Ali piled up 174 and while Masood knocked 135 runs before getting out. Both Pakistani openers were dismissed by fast bowler Kumara.

Ratnayake added that on the fourth day, the team will try to restrict the hosts cheaply. "Our target tomorrow will be to restrict them as much as possible," he added

Azar Ali and Babar Azam ensured that the side does not lose any more wickets before the close of play on day three. Azar and Azam are currently unbeaten on 57 and 22 respectively. (ANI)

