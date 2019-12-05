Only one spot left in pace attack for T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has revealed that the pace attack for the upcoming T20 World Cup which will be held in Australia, has more or less been finalised with only one spot left to be filled in the squad for the tournament.

Kohli made this disclosure while interacting with the media personnel before the first T20I against the West Indies at Hyderabad on Friday. The 31-year-old's remarks further gave an indication that Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah enjoyed a strong chance of making the cut.

“The fight obviously is for one spot and I think more or less three guys have made a place for themselves. It’s going to be a healthy competition and it will be interesting to see how it pans out,” he stated.

Kohli further expressed his happiness over the surplus options in the pace-attack, stating that having such depth is certainly not going to be an issue for the Indian team.

“It’s not that big an issue for us. I think Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar) and (Jasprit) Bumrah are experienced bowlers. They have been very consistent in T20 cricket. Deepak (Chahar) has come in and has bowled really well,” he added.

The Team India skipper also had words of praise for premier pace Mohammed Shami who has been exceptional in recent times. Kohli hailed the pacer for his performances, terming him as very "useful" in a country like Australia.

“(Mohammed) Shami is coming back and he is bowling really well. If he gets into a rhythm and specifically works on what’s required in T20 cricket then he will be very, very useful in places like Australia, especially with his ability to pick wickets with the new ball. He has enough pace to execute yorkers,” he said.

“Also a couple of more guys are under the scanner for sealing that spot along with three seamers. It’s a good position to be in because everyone is bowling really well,” concluded Kohli.