Opener KL Rahul named vice-captain for Test series against South Africa (ld)

Rahul's appointment to the post comes after Rohit Sharma, promoted to be Virat Kohli's deputy, was ruled out of the series due to a left hamstring injury sustained in a practice session in Mumbai. Sharma had earlier replaced Ajinkya Rahane as the vice-captain in Tests.

Johannesburg, Dec 18 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday that the national selectors have named opener KL Rahul as the vice-captain of the team for the three-match Test series against South Africa.

"The All-India Senior selection committee has named KL Rahul as vice-captain for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. KL Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma as vice-captain, who was ruled out of the Test series owing to a hamstring injury," said a release from BCCI.

The 29-year-old Rahul, who debuted in Test cricket in 2014, has played 40 matches so far and scored 2321 runs at an average of 35.16 with six centuries and 12 half-centuries against his name. The move also means that Rahul, one of the few all-format players in the current Indian team set-up, is being looked at as a long-term leader in the future.

Rahul had captained Punjab Kings in IPL 2020 and 2021 and is highly tipped to take a similar role if the Lucknow franchise picks him via the draft ahead of IPL 2022 auctions.

India have commenced their practice sessions in South Africa. The three-match Test series will start from December 26 to 30 in Centurion, followed by the second match in Johannesburg from January 3 to 7, and ends with the third and final Test in Cape Town from January 11 to 15. India are yet to win a Test series in South Africa.

India's Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj

--IANS

nr/bsk