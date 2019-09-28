Opener Rohit Sharma out for a duck in tour game

Rohit, who opened the innings alongside Mayank Agarwal for the first time in red-ball cricket, was dismissed by right-arm pacer Vernon Philander during Board President XI's first innings, caught by Heinrich Klaasen.

The Mumbai-batsman, who has been a vital cog of the Indian team in the shorter formats of the game, has played most of his red-ball cricket in the middle-order. However, he had received the backing of the Indian team management to open the innings in Test cricket and has replaced struggling K.L. Rahul as opener for the upcoming three-Test series against South Africa beginning October 2 in Visakhapatnam.

The 32-year-old has so far played 27 Tests for India in which he has scored 1585 runs, including three hundreds and 10 half centuries. Earlier, resuming the day at 199/5, South Africa declared the innings at 279/6 with opener Aiden Markram top scoring for the visitors with a 100, followed by Temba Bavuma with 87.