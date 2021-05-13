Opener Shafali signs contract for Women's Big Bash

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) India women's team batter Shafali Verma will represent a Sydney franchise in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) this year.

This will be the Indian opener's first stint at the franchise-based T20 tournament in Australia.

The 17-year-old batswoman has been a prolific scorer, although she was not considered for the recent ODI series against South Africa. Her omission drew criticism from former player Diana Edulji and others.