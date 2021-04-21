Orange Cap: Dhawan returns to top of standings

Chennai, April 21 (IANS) Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan got back the Orange Cap after scoring 45 in his team's six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhawan currently has 231 runs in four matches thus far this season.

Dhawan had first taken the cap after scoring a sensational 92 off 49 balls against Punjab Kings. However, he was soon overtaken by Royal Challengers Bangalore's Glenn Maxwell, who scored 78 off 49 balls in their 38-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders later in the day.