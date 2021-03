Orleans (France), March 26 (IANS) India's Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy on Friday reached the women's doubles semi-finals of the Orleans Masters Super 100 badminton tournament here. The eighth seeded pair beat England's third seeds Chloe Birch and Lauren Smith 21-14, 21-18 in 42 minutes.

Ashwini and Sikki will now face Thai top seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai in the semi-finals on Saturday.