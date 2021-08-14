Organisers confirm Dutch Grand Prix to go ahead as planned

After the COVID-19 pandemic caused a year's delay to the race, 2021 will see a Formula one race in the Netherlands for the first time since 1985. The news will give joy to the fans of local boy Max Verstappen.

Zandvoort (Netherlands), Aug 14 (IANS) The organisers of the Dutch Grand Prix confirmed on Friday that the race will go ahead as planned at the refurbished Zandvoort track between September 3 to 5. The organisers got a green signal from Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge.

"For me the glass is two thirds full. We're just going to do it. The three companies behind the Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, SportVibes and TIG Sports, have decided to invest in the future of F1 in the Netherlands," said former F1 driver, Jan Lammers, was quoted as saying by F1 official website.

Lammers, serving as the Sporting Director of the event, added, "The belief in the ambition to organise the biggest Ultimate Race Festival in the world remains the primary goal for the coming years. This year, admittedly in a smaller form, the battle for the World Championship will be fought in a beautiful orange ambiance in the stands."

Currently, Verstappen is in second place in the 2021 Driver Standings, eight points behind table-topper Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton's Mercedes team is at the first place with 303 points on the Constructor Standings table, ahead of Verstappen's Red Bull Honda team at 291 points.

The capacity for the race is expected to be kept at two-thirds. Current ticket holders of the race will be sent mails by August 18. For the fans who will be unable to attend the race, there is a possibility to use their tickets for the race in 2022 or ask for a refund.

