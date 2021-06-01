Organisers of four Grand Slams rally behind Osaka after her decision to take break

London [UK], June 1 (ANI): Organisers of all the four Grand Slams -- Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open, on Tuesday rallied behind Naomi Osaka after the Japanese tennis player pulled out of the ongoing French Open to look after her mental health.



Naomi Osaka on Monday pulled out of the ongoing French Open to look after her mental health. There was a huge fallout after the tennis star had decided to boycott press conferences during the ongoing Grand Slam.

"On behalf of the Grand Slams, we wish to offer Naomi Osaka our support and assistance in any way possible as she takes time away from the court. She is an exceptional athlete and we look forward to her return as soon as she deems appropriate. Mental health is a very challenging issue, which deserves our utmost attention. It is both complex and personal, as what affects one individual does not necessarily affect another. We commend Naomi for sharing in her own words the pressures and anxieties she is feeling and we empathise with the unique pressures tennis players may face," all the four Grand Slams said in a joint statement, available on the Twitter page of Wimbledon.

"While players' wellbeing has always been a priority to the Grand Slams, our intention, together with the WTA, the ATP, and the ITF, is to advance mental health and wellbeing through further actions. Together as a community, we will continue to improve the player experience at our tournaments, including as it relates to media. Change should come through the lens of maintaining a fair playing field, regardless of ranking or status. The sport requires rules and regulations to ensure that no player has an unfair advantage over another," it added.

Amidst the ongoing controversy regarding her decision to boycott press conferences at the French Open, Japanese tennis player Osaka on Monday announced that she is withdrawing herself from the tournament.

"We intend to work alongside the players, the tours, the media, and the broader tennis community to create meaningful improvements. As Grand Slams, we aim to create the stage for the players to achieve the highest accolades in our sport," all the four Grand Slams further said.

Last week, Osaka had said that she would not be taking part in press conferences during the French Open in order to ensure better mental health.

Osaka defeated Patricia Maria Tig 6-4, 7-6(4) on the opening day of the tournament on Sunday. With the victory, the Japanese tennis star also extended her winning streak at the Grand Slams to 15 matches in a row. (ANI)

