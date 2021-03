Orleans (France), March 25 (IANS) Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy reached the women's doubles quarter-finals of the Orleans Masters Super 100 tournament after receiving a bye in their second round match against Indonesia's Fabriana Kusuma and Amalia Pratiwi.

Ashwini and Sikki had reached the second round on Wednesday after a 21-9, 17-21, 21-19 win over Denmark's Amalie Magelund and Freja Ravn.