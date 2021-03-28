Orleans Masters: Busanan Ongbamrungphan lifts women's singles title

Paris [France], March 28 (ANI): Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan defeated Denmark's Line Christophersen in a thrilling summit clash of the women's singles event of the Orleans Masters here on Sunday.



After going down in the first game, Ongbamrungphan came back strong and defeated Christophersen 16-21, 21-15, 21-19 in a match that lasted over an hour.

Both the players fought hard for each point and gave their all to overpower each other. The first game saw the rise of the 21-year-old Danish player while in the remaining two games, the world number 13 showed her experience and came out triumphant in the summit clash.

On Saturday, Christophersen had taken only 28 minutes to defeat Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal. She outclassed Nehwal in two straight games 21-17, 21-17 to advance to the finals.

Earlier in the day, Indian men's doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala lost the finals against England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy.

The Indian duo came out with a spirited performance as they won the first game despite a stiff challenge from their opponents. But the next two games did not go in their favour as Ben and Sean outplayed the Indian youngsters to claim the title 21-19, 14-21, 19-21.

Krishna and Vishnu had become the first Indians to reach the finals of the event as they defeated Callum Hemming and Steven Stallwood of England 21-17, 21-17 in just 35 minutes on Saturday.

They were the only Indians in the final of the event after Saina Nehwal had exited the tournament in the semi-finals.

Indian women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy and mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Ponnappa had also exited the tournament after losing their respective semi-final matches. (ANI)

