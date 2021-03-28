  1. Sify.com
  4. Orleans Masters: Garaga, Panjala lose hard-fought final

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Mar 28th, 2021, 18:41:08hrs
Orleans (France), March 28 (IANS) India's Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala lost to England fourth seeds Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in a hard-fought men's doubles final at the Orleans Masters Super 100 badminton tournament on Sunday.

Garaga and Panjala lost 21-19, 14-21, 19-21 in a match that lasted 56 minutes.

The Indians raced to a 7-2 lead in the first game but Lane and Vendy chipped away at the deficit to reduce it to one point at 17-18. Garaga and Panjala, however, held their nerve and saw themselves through to a win in the first game.

The English pair then turned the tables in the second game, staying well ahead of their opponents for much of it and winning it 21-14 in the end.

The two sides went toe-to-toe in the final game. While Lane and Vendy went into the interval with a 11-8 lead, Garaga and Panjala won four consecutive points before the Englishmen took a point back to make it 12-12. The two teams kept exchanging leads but after Garaga and Panjala took a 19-18 lead, Lane and Vendy won three consecutive points and ended the match.

--IANS

rkm/vd

