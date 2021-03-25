Orleans Masters: Nehwal, Srikanth make winning starts, Parupalli bows out

Paris [France], March 25 (ANI): Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth got off to a winning start at the ongoing Orleans Masters here on Wednesday.



Nehwal completely dominated Ireland's Rachael Darragh to secure a commanding 21-9, 21-5 win. Srikanth, on the other hand, defeated compatriot Ajay Jayaram 21-15, 21-10 to progress to the third round.

Indian mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy also made a winning start, defeating Austria's Dominik Stipsits and Serena Au Yeong 21-7 21-18.

However, Parupalli Kashyap bowed out of the tournament after losing to France's Toma Junior Popov 7-21, 17-21. Also, Kiran George defeated HS Prannoy 13-21, 21-16, 23-21.

In women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy cruised into the next round after registering a 21-9, 17-21, 21-19 win over Amalie Magelund and Freja Ravn.

Later today, Nehwal will compete against France's Marie Batomene while Srikanth will take on Cheam June Wei. (ANI)

