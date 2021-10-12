Our Goal for All - AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 tagline unveiled

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): With 100 days to go for the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) on Tuesday unveiled 'Our Goal for All' as the official tagline of the anticipated showpiece.



The tagline highlights the commitment and determination of the AFC and the LOC, amidst the backdrop of the pandemic, to showcase the best of Asian women's football in India where the Continent's top 12 teams will contend for the prestigious title from January 20 to February 6, 2022, across Navi Mumbai, Mumbai and Pune.

AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa in a statement said, "India 2022 promises to be another spectacular celebration of the women's game throughout the Continent. Together with the LOC, we are confident that the upcoming edition will showcase the resolve of the Asian football family towards staging a truly memorable tournament.

"Our Goal for All demonstrates the unity and the collective effort of the Asian football family to create a brighter future for women's football by staging a world-class spectacle that will leave a legacy in the women's game for many years to come," the president added.

Meanwhile, All India Football Federation (AIFF) President and LOC Chairman, Praful Patel said, "We are extremely excited on reaching yet another milestone on the path to hosting Asia's flagship women's tournament in India. Our Goal for All is a fitting representation of the values of our tournament."

"The AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 belongs to every woman and football lover across the Continent. It stands for the unified efforts of all stakeholders in creating a bright future for women's football that keeps encompassing unchartered ground," he added.

A total of 12 teams -- four more than the last four editions, will make their way to the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 which include reigning champions Japan, 2018 runners-up Australia, third-placed China PR and hosts India.

They will be joined by Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Korea Republic, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam following an exciting AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 Qualifiers with two more teams set to qualify later this month.

Adding to the excitement of the competition, the top five teams in the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 will also qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia/New Zealand 2023. (ANI)

