Our performance wasn't good enough: Tammy Abraham after draw against Sheffield United

London [UK], Sept 1 (ANI): Chelsea's striker Tammy Abraham has said his and the team's performance was not good enough as they drew 2-2 in the Premier League match against Sheffield United on Saturday.

"We are all disappointed with this draw. We're Chelsea and no team should be able to come here and play better than us, and Sheffield United were better than us in the second half. It wasn't good enough from all of us. I take responsibility as well being one of the players out there," the club's official website quoted Abraham as saying.



Abraham netted twice in the first half of the match.

in the second half, Sheffield United's Callum Robinson scored the side's first goal.

However, with one minute to spare, Abraham teammate Kurt Zouma scored an own goal which took away the win from Chelsea's hands.

"We were gifted two goals in the first half and from there we should have killed the game off, come out in the second half and upset the opposition. We know Sheffield United will always fight till the end," Abraham said.

Chelsea will now play against Wolves in the Premier League on September 14. (ANI)

