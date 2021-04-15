Our task is not over till we get podium at Olympics: Manpreet

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) India men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh urged the team to focus on transferring their good form to the upcoming Pro League matches in Europe and later at this year's Tokyo Olympics.

India ended their tour of Argentina with a 4-2 win over the Olympic champions.

"No doubt winning against a really strong team like Argentina in their home ground is a big confidence booster, but we shouldn't read too much into the results. We need to keep our heads down and remain focused on the areas that require improvement basis our performance here. Our task is not over until we stand on the podium in Tokyo," said Manpreet.