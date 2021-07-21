Our weakest point is when it's not easy to bat, says Morgan

Manchester [UK], July 21 (ANI): England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has said he is impressed with how his side fought it out when the conditions to bat were not that great in the third and final T20I against Pakistan.



"We know as a side and a squad how good we are when wickets are good to bat on. We know our weakest point is when it's not so easy, and tonight, I don't think it was. There was a bit of an extreme circumstance where the ball turned a lot and was quite slow off the wicket [so the win was] extremely positive," ESPNcricinfo quoted Morgan as saying.

"Going in with a different-balanced side -- not necessarily going in with two out-and-out spinners and making up overs with a couple of allrounders -- if you add Ben Stokes into that to cover another allrounder's position, or Sam Curran, that presents a strong 12 or 13 within itself if we do play on wickets that turn a lot, but I am not anticipating that to happen. Having played in the UAE recently at the time of year that the World Cup is going to take place, the ball actually didn't turn a great deal," he added.

When asked why he thinks the pitches in UAE would not turn, Morgan said: "The IPL was played there after I can't remember what tournament when we were there last time around [in 2020] and the wicket was still fine, good, held together really well. The curators there did a great job. I don't think they will [spin]."

"They might, but I don't think they will. If you go to IPL and then you have the very start of the World Cup in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Dubai as opposed to having it in Oman as well, that might play a part but I think they can host a lot of cricket. They've been used to it for a while," he added.

The series victory ensures England remains at the top of the ICC Men's T20I rankings, while Pakistan stays fourth. (ANI)

