Over 60,000 fans for Euro 2020 semis, final at Wembley

Following an announcement by the British government, the capacity for each of the three games will be increased to 75 per cent.

London, June 22 (IANS) More than 60,000 fans will be allowed to attend London's Wembley Stadium during the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final, confirmed UEFA on Tuesday.

While only 25 per cent crowd capacity was allowed to be filled during the three group matches, there will be an increase in attendance to around 50 per cent for the two last-16 encounters later this month, Xinhua reports.

"It is great news that so many fans will be able to watch the final three matches of Euro 2020 at Wembley. The last 18 months have taught us -- both on and off the pitch -- how integral fans are to the fabric of the game," UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in a media release.

"This tournament has been a beacon of hope to reassure people that we are returning to a more normal way of life and this is a further step along that road. I am grateful to the Prime Minister and the UK government for their hard work in finalising these arrangements with us, to make the tournament final stages a great success at Wembley," the release added.

The semi-finals take place on July 6 and 7, with the final being held on July 11. Fans will need a negative COVID-19 test or proof of full vaccination to enter Wembley.

