Overseas players' experience adds to team, says RCB coach Mike Hesson

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Ahead of upcoming Indian Premier Season (IPL) season, Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) coach Mike Hesson said that the experience of the overseas players helps the team.

"Experience with the overseas player adds something to the change room that something we have looked at," Hesson said in a video posted RCB's official twitter handle.

Coach Hesson said that the squad has talented Indian players, who will provide a good base to the team."I think we are fortunate that we got good core in terms of strong Indian players, players that would quite rightfully make the squad in any team that gives you good base we needed to add to that little bit in terms of balancing the budget out with enough competition for places but also replacements if we had injuries that always been a balancing act among Indian players," Hesson said.Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Shahbaz Ahamad, Joshua Philippe and Pavan Deshpande were bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for 2020 edition of IPL.Morris was bought for INR 10 crore while Finch was purchased for INR 4.25 crore.Richardson was brought for INR 4 crore while Steyn was purchased for INR 2 crore.In the auction, Australia's pacer Pat Cummins became the most expensive foreign player as he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for INR 15.5 crore while Piyush Chawla was the most expensive Indian player as he was purchased by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 6.75 crore. (ANI)