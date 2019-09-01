Owe my hat-trick to captain: Bumrah tells Kohli

The third wicket of the hat-trick was that of Roston Chase but India's initial appeal against him for LBW was turned down by the umpire. While Bumrah did not look convinced about it, Kohli went for the review and as it turned out, the ball was hitting the stumps.

"I was not very sure of the appeal. I thought it hit the bat. But it was a good review in the end. I think I owe the hat-trick to the captain," Bumrah said in a conversation with Kohli on bcci.tv.

Kohli said that he and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane were sure that Chase was late to the ball. "I asked him what he thinks. He thought the batsman has hit it so the only question was whether the ball was in line and he said everything is in front of the wicket. Jinks and I both thought he was late on the ball so we went for the review and it happened to be on the right side," said Kohli.

Bumrah also told Kohli that the bowlers keep helping each other out on the field which has significantly contributed to their recent success. "There is a lot of communication on the field. When I am getting wickets, it is somebody else's job to create pressure and vice versa. We try to help each other when things are not going well so, there is a good relationship," said Bumrah. Bumrah ended the day with six wickets. He had taken a fifer in the second innings of the first Test in Antigua.