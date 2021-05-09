Pace bowler Sakariya loses father to Covid-19

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Saurashtra left-arm fast bowler Chetan Sakariya, who represents Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has lost his father to Covid-19.

RR confirmed the news on Twitter on Sunday.

"It pains us so much to confirm that Mr Kanjibhai Sakariya lost his battle with Covid-19 earlier today. We're in touch with Chetan and will provide all possible support to him and his family in this difficult time," tweeted the franchise.