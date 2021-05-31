Pacer Saini flaunts his bike, says 'feel the fear' of it

"Accompany me on my bike to feel the fear," the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler, seen sitting on the bike shirtless, wrote.

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) India pacer Navdeep Saini sure has a love for big bikes. The 28-year-old Delhi cricketer has posted a short video on twitter in which he is seen showing off his bike -- and his body -- on a dusty village track.

The video has gone viral, getting close to four lakh views and 1500 re-tweets. The billowing smoke from Harley Davidson's exhaust and the resultant plumes of dust give an idea of its sheer power.

The Haryana-born cricketer played only one of the eight matches in the suspended 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, where he went for 27 runs in two overs without taking a wicket.

The cricketer had claimed six wickets in 13 matches in the previous IPL edition.

Saini made his Test debut against Australia this January in Brisbane, where he bowled accurately on Day 1 of the fourth Test despite a groin injury. He has so far played two Tests, seven ODIs and nine T20Is.

