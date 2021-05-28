Paddler Suresh bows out of WTT Youth Star Contender

Tunis (Tunisia), May 28 (IANS) Promising Preyesh Raj Suresh went down fighting 1-3 against Russian Ilia Koniukhov in the under-15 boys single quarter-finals at the 2021 WTT Youth Star Contender Tunis here.

Chennai-based Suresh, current sub-junior national champion, showed great resistance against his opponent and made him work hard for each point. However, Suresh failed to gain the required momentum and lost 9-11, 8-11, 12-10, 4-11 after a hard fight.