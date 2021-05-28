Paddler Suresh bows out of WTT Youth Star Contender

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, May 28th, 2021, 19:01:08hrs
Tunis (Tunisia), May 28 (IANS) Promising Preyesh Raj Suresh went down fighting 1-3 against Russian Ilia Koniukhov in the under-15 boys single quarter-finals at the 2021 WTT Youth Star Contender Tunis here.

Chennai-based Suresh, current sub-junior national champion, showed great resistance against his opponent and made him work hard for each point. However, Suresh failed to gain the required momentum and lost 9-11, 8-11, 12-10, 4-11 after a hard fight.

On Saturday, India's Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh will begin their campaign in the under-19 girls' singles group stage.

Earlier, in the under-19 boys singles, Payas Jain and Deepit Patil exited the tournament in the pre-quarterfinals and group stage respectively.

The tournament, scheduled from May 26-30, is the first youth international tournament where Indian paddlers are competing in since the coronavirus outbreak.

