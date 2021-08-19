Paddlers Bhavina, Sonal Patel to begin India's charge in Paralympics on Aug 25

Tokyo [Japan], August 19 (ANI): Paddlers Bhavina Patel and Sonal Patel will begin India's charge in the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics on August 25.



A total of 54 para-athletes from across nine sports disciplines will be featuring in the showpiece event. This is India's biggest ever contingent to the Paralympic Games.

"Para Athletes Sonal Patel and Bhavina Patel are the first para athletes to start campaign for India in the Para Table Tennis event from 25th of August. They departed today with lot of enthusiasm and hopes to give their best for country," an official statement read.

Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara, Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar, and Jyoti will then participate in the Archery event on August 27.

Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia who will be eyeing his third gold in the Paralympics will lock horns on August 30.

Noida District Magistrate and para-badminton player Suhas L. Yathiraj will feature for India in the Paralympics on September 1.

Meanwhile, Deepa Malik, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) President, Deputy Chef de Mission Arhan Bagati, Bhavina Patel and Sonal arrived in Tokyo for the Paralympic Games on Thursday.

The first batch of Indian para-athletes had arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday. The Paralympic Games is scheduled to be held between August 24 and September 5.

Thangavelu Mariyappan, Rio 2016 Gold Medal winner, will be the flag bearer of India while Gursharan Singh will be the Chef de Mission of the team. (ANI)

