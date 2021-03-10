Padikkal takes Vijay Hazare Trophy by storm

New Delhi: After grabbing eyeballs in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), batsman Devdutt Padikkal has taken the Vijay Hazare Trophy by storm. His form has helped Karnataka reach the semi-final where they face Mumbai on Thursday.

Opening the batting for Karnataka in the domestic 50-over tournament, Padikkal has crossed 50 in all of the matches he has played thus far in the tournament. He has scored four consecutive centuries as well. His scores in the tournament read 52, 97, 152, 126 not out, 145 not out and 101.