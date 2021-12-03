Padma Shri awardee Bembem Devi praises Kerala govt for hosting Senior Women's NFC

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Bembem Devi, the first Indian women's footballer to be conferred with the Padma Shri award, praised the Kerala Government for hosting the Senior Women's National Football Championship 2021-22 in the state.



The tournament is being played across four venues- Municipal Stadium, Kuthuparamba, EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Calicut University, Kozhikode and Calicut Medical College Kozhikode from November 28 to December 9, 2021.

"I am delighted to see that the Kerala Government has taken this initiative to host the Senior Women's NFC this year to develop women's football. The facilities, the hospitality that the players are getting is commendable. I also want to thank AIFF, who supported Kerala Government for hosting the tournament so smoothly and taking Indian Football forward together. The players are also pleased with all the facilities they are getting here," stated Bembem Devi as per an official AIFF release.

"Every year, many young girls have been taking part in the trials for the national camp from Kerala, as there is huge potential for women's football in the state. Recently, Gokulam Kerala FC participated in the AFC Club Championship, which was the only club in India to play in the championship. I am very happy to see the growth of the players," she added.

Manipur, with 20 titles, are touted to be the favourites. This season, the state from the northeast is placed in Group A, alongside Daman & Diu(5-0), Pondicherry (12-0), and Meghalaya (4-0), having defeated all of their Group Stage opponents.

The 'Durga of Indian Football' also lauded the football culture in her state. "Manipur has been the defending champions for the last two years. This year also, I want them to win. As a coach, I always advise my players to respect their opponents and not think they are weak. We aim to win every match and be the championship this season as well."

"Every player from Manipur gives their hundred per cent into the field, and I hope we continue to maintain the same throughout the tournament. It's a very competitive tournament, and I want the girls to give their best every day and make Manipur proud", she added. (ANI)

