Paine assures England cricketers ahead of tough Ashes series

England players have expressed serious concerns about the quarantine and bio-bubble protocols being put in place for the team when they tour Australia for the gruelling Ashes series, and there are speculations that some key players might pull out of the tour.

Sydney, Sep 17 (IANS) Australian Test skipper Tim Paine said that England cricketer should not get overly concerned about the quarantine protocols here in Australia ahead of the Ashes series, scheduled to commence at The Gabba from December 8.

However, Paine, who underwent an invasive neck surgery earlier this week and is hoping to lead the side in the Ashes, said that the conditions Down Under will be nowhere near as bad as what the visitors were fearing.

"The main stuff with the English guys is around the protocols with quarantine but we're not asking them to do anything that we won't be doing," Paine told radio station SEN on Friday.

"I think if we can get them out here they'll realise the conditions during Australia's' COVID hubs are pretty good and nothing to worry about," added Paine.

On his career with the Australian team, the 36-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman said that he would like to keep playing for Tasmania long after his international career is over.

"I also want to keep playing cricket for Tasmania, even after my international career, so to have it (neck issue) fixed and out of the way was the correct decision for me long-term," said Paine.

