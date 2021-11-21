Paine 'sure' he can play a role in Ashes following his resignation as Aus Test skipper

Melbourne [Australia], November 21 (ANI): Australia wicket-keeper batter Tim Paine is "sure" he can play a role in the upcoming Ashes against England which gets underway in December.



According to cricket.com.au, Paine announced his resignation as Test skipper following revelations of a 'sexting' incident with a former Cricket Tasmania colleague in 2017.

When Paine was asked whether he can play a role against England, the former Australia Test skipper replied, "I'm sure I can."

Paine also revealed that he didn't think of resigning and wanted to keep playing for Australia when the incident happened.

"No, I didn't actually (consider resigning). Resign, or don't resign - they were the alternatives I was tossing up. I wasn't going to retire, I'd been pretty clear I wanted to keep playing, and potentially finish after this Ashes series," Paine said in an interview with News Corp as reported by foxsports.com.au

"I see that as the ultimate high, to be able to finish your test career after winning an Ashes series in Australia. That's the dream. That's what I want to do. To go and represent my country, well, and help win the Ashes," he added.

Paine, who resigned as Australia Test skipper on Friday, said the fear of the incident coming into light always troubled him.

"I thought the issue was dealt with, but it always popped up around a big series, or at the start of the cricket season," said Paine.

"Over the last three years, there have been numerous times where media agencies have put to us that they had evidence, yet they never chose to write it.

"As to why, I'm not sure, but nobody else had chosen to write the story, but I knew it was going to come out at some point, as much as I didn't want it to," he added.

Cricket Australia (CA) on Saturday informed that star batter Steve Smith is available for the role of Test captaincy following Paine's resignation. (ANI)

