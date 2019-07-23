Painful to see Messi's career going on without titles, says Martin Lsarte

Leeds [UK], July 23 (ANI): It is 'painful' to see Argentina player Lionel Messi's career progressing without clinching a title with the national team, says Al Ahly coach Martin Lasarte.

"It is painful to see Messi's career going on without titles with Argentina," Goal.com quoted Lasarte as saying.

Recently, Argentina faced a semi-final exit in the Copa America at the hands of Brazil, who later won the tournament.



Lasarte also said that Barcelona star should not be blamed as he is just a human.

"Often Messi has been excessively blamed but he is a human. Both in Argentina and with Barcelona, I have the feeling he is surrounded, maybe badly surrounded," Goal.com further quoted Lasarte as saying.

Messi, on numerous occasions, is compared with former Argentina player Diego Maradona. However, Lasarte feels the comparison between both is terrible.

"The comparison with Maradona is terrible. It must be hard to be compared to him," he said. (ANI)

