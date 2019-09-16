Pak announces 20 probables for Sri Lanka series

Lahore [Pakistan], Sept 16 (ANI): Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq on Monday named 20 probables for the training camp, who will take part in the home series against Sri Lanka.

The training camp will commence at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore from September 18, which is being set-up to prepare the side for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka, which will be held from September 27 to October 9.



On September 21, Misbah will announce the squads for Sri Lanka series. The ODI side will move to Karachi on September 24, where the first ODI will be played on September 27.

Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik have not been named in the probables as they have been granted NOC until October 12 to participate in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Probables are as follows:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Babar Azam (vc), Abid Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Umar Akmal, Usman Shinwari, and Wahab Riaz.

Meanwhile, the PCB has appointed team management for Sri Lanka and Australia series, which is as follows:

Misbah-ul-Haq (Head coach and chief selector), Mansoor Rana (Team Operations, Logistics & Administrative Manager), Waqar Younis (Bowling coach), Grant Bradburn (Fielding coach), Shahid Aslam (Assistant to Head coach on cricket), Cliffe Deacon (Physiotherapist), Yasir Malik (Trainer), Maj (retd) Azhar Arif (Security Manager - for Sri Lanka series), Col (retd) Usman Anwari (Security Manager - for Australia tour), Raza Kitchlew (Team Media Manager), Talha Butt (Team Analyst) and Malang Ali (Masseur). (ANI)

