Pak coach Misbah Covid+, to stay back in Windies

Kingston, Aug 25 (IANS) Pakistan cricket team head coach Misbah-ul Haq has tested positive for Covid-19 and will stay behind here for 10 days as the remaining members of the team depart for their home country after their tour of the West Indies got over on Tuesday.

"In pre-departure PCR testing, Misbah-ul-Haq has tested positive, he remains asymptomatic. Rest of the squad to fly out from Jamaica later today as scheduled. We wish Misbah a speedy recovery," said a statement from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Twitter on Wednesday evening (India time).