Pak players selected on basis on connections: Shoaib Malik

Malik's comments come in the wake of the PCB selection committee reportedly ignoring captain Babar Azam's suggestions on the selection of players for the recently-concluded Test series in Zimbabwe that Pakistan won 2-0 in Harare.

Lahore, May 15 (IANS) Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik has levelled allegations of selection bias against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), saying that players get picked based on connections and not on performance.

"We have a system of liking and disliking in our cricket, which is something that is present in the rest of the world as well, but seems to be a bit more in our culture. The day things change in our cricket system, where more importance is given to skills rather than who a person knows, only then will things improve," Malik told pakpassion.net

Malik said the selection should be made purely on merit, and that skipper Azam should get a free hand to choose his team.

"In the recent squad there were many players who Babar wanted to pick, but they weren't selected. Everyone has their opinions but the final decision on selection should be that of the captain because it's he who will fight it out on the ground with his team," said Malik.

Malik conceded that his chance of making it to the national side after his criticism of the cricket board were bleak.

"Whatever is in my fate is in the hands of the Almighty and not in any person's control. I will have no regrets if I am not asked to play again, but I would have felt more regret if I had not spoken up on behalf of my fellow cricketers," said Malik.

Malik played his last T20I, against England, in September last year and his last ODI, against India, was in June 2019.

