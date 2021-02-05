Pak vs SA, 2nd Test: Honours even after bowlers bring back hosts in game

Pakistan was bundled out for 272 in the first innings courtesy of a five-wicket haul by Anrich Nortje but the visitors soon handed away the advantage after losing four wickets in the third session on day two of the second Test.After rain allowed for only 58 overs to be sent down on day one, normal service resumed on day two as the visitors claimed the last seven wickets of the hosts for just 127 to leave them all out for 272.Paceman Nortje was at the heart of that performance claiming five for 56. Paceman Nortje was at the heart of that performance claiming five for 56. Aiden Markram was the top-scorer but fell for 32, while a later counter-attack by Quinton de Kock raised hope for his side as they chase a result that could help them square the series following defeat in the first Test at Karachi.The day had started promisingly for the tourists with Nortje striking in the first over to remove the set Pakistani captain Babar Azam for 77 (127 balls, 12 fours), caught in slips by Faf du Plessis. The day had started promisingly for the tourists with Nortje striking in the first over to remove the set Pakistani captain Babar Azam for 77 (127 balls, 12 fours), caught in slips by Faf du Plessis.Faheem then proved to be the glue for the lower order as he recorded an unbeaten 78 off 160 balls (12 fours) as Nortje struck regularly around him to keep the total in check before Shaheen Shah Afridi was last man out for a duck.Keshav Maharaj finished with three for 90 in 45 overs and Pakistan was dismissed in 114.3 overs. The Proteas' reply began smoothly initially as Dean Elgar and Markram reached 26 without loss two deliveries before tea when the former edged Hasan Ali (2/29) to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for 15.The same bowler then struck the next ball by cleaning up Rassie van der Dussen for nought, shifting the momentum in favour of the hosts. Markram and Du Plessis started out solidly after the interval as they looked to rebuild and their partnership ran smoothly until the former captain tried to cut an Ashraf delivery that was too close to his body and ended up edging to the keeper for 17.From 55 for three, Bavuma and opener Markram added a further 26, but that stand was also ended, this time when Nauman Ali outfoxed the latter to put Pakistan well on top.South Africa skipper De Kock then struck a flurry of boundaries to get his side across 100 but with plenty to do on day three.Brief Scores: South Africa 106/4 (Aiden Markram 32, Quinton de Kock 24*; Hasan Ali 2-29); Pakistan 272/10 (Babar Azam 77, Faheem Ashraf 78*; Nortje 5-56) (ANI)