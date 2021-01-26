Pak vs SA: Nauman Ali becomes fourth oldest Test debutant for hosts

Karachi [Pakistan], January 26 (ANI): Spinner Nauman Ali on Tuesday became the fourth oldest Test cricketer to debut for Pakistan.



The 34-year-old achieved the feat as he stepped on the field to play the first Test against South Africa here at the National Stadium. Nauman is 34 years and 111 days old and became the 243rd Test cricketer to play for Pakistan.

Miran Bakhsh (47y 284d) is the oldest ever Test cricketer for Pakistan while Zulfiqar Babar (34y 308d) and Mohammad Aslam (34y 177d) are at the second and third spot in the oldest Test cricketers' list for Pakistan.

During the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa, the latter won the toss and opted to bat first. South Africa batsmen were not able to show a spirited performance as the side lost its first nine wickets with just 195 runs on the board.

Nauman Ali also went on to dismiss Quinton de Kock and Dean Elgar in the first innings and the Proteas skipper de Kock was his first wicket in Test cricket. Ali took the wickets of both these batters in the very same over.

The ongoing Test series between Pakistan and South Africa is a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). South Africa and Pakistan are currently at the fifth and sixth positions in the WTC standings. (ANI)

