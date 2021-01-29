Pak vs SA: Scary to think what Rabada can achieve, says Wasim Jaffer

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Former Indian Test batsman Wasim Jaffer heaped praises on South Africa's Kagiso Rabada after the pacer became the third-fastest Proteas bowler to reach 200 Test wickets.



Pace spearhead Rabada not only became the eighth South African to scalp 200 Test wickets but also the fourth-youngest bowler ever to reach the milestone in the longest format of the game. At the moment, Rabada has the best strike rate among bowlers with 200-plus Test wickets.

Jaffer said looking at Rabada's age (25) it's scary to think what the fast bowler can achieve in the years ahead.

"Congratulations @KagisoRabada25 on 200 test wickets. That too with the best strike rate among some legends of the game. That's some achievement. And he's just 25! Scary to think what he can achieve! #PAKvsSA PS: Boom v KG will be the battle of this decade," Jaffer tweeted.

On day three, South Africa batsmen Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen showed grit and determination to hit 74 and 64 respectively, but three wickets in the final half-hour gave Pakistan the edge in the first Test at the National Stadium.

At stumps, the Proteas' score read 187/4 and the side has a lead of 29 runs. Keshav Maharaj and Quinton de Kock were unbeaten on 2 and 0 respectively.

After conceding a lead of 158, South Africa would have been hoping for the batsmen to show some grit, and that is what exactly happened as the top-order was in no mood to give in.

However, the final half-an-hour brought about a change in the fortunes of Pakistan as they took three quick wickets -- Markram, van der Dussen, and Faf du Plessis (10) -- to come right back into the game. (ANI)

