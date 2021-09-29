Pakistan Cricket Board accepts Wasim Khan's resignation as CEO

Lahore, Sep 29 (IANS) The Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), through a video conference, have unanimously accepted Wasim Khan's resignation from his role as the CEO on Wednesday. Khan's departure as the CEO, despite four months left in his three-year contract, is seen as a big development in Pakistan cricket after former cricketer Ramiz Raja was formally appointed as PCB chairman.

Earlier this month, men's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis quit their respective posts. Both Misbah and Waqar had a year left in their contracts starting from September 2019.

"During his time with the PCB, Wasim Khan provided excellent leadership, particularly following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic when very little information was available and precise decision-making was required to ensure cricket remained unaffected and continued to be played at the domestic and international levels. The PCB owes Wasim Khan a debt of gratitude for his good leadership and we wish him well in his future plans and career endeavours," said Raja in a statement issued by the PCB after the meeting.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to serve the Pakistan Cricket Board and hugely satisfying to see the resumption of Test cricket with Sri Lanka playing Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi, and the homecoming of the HBL Pakistan Super League during the last two years," said Khan in a statement.

"When I arrived in 2019, there was a real need to build relationships and restore and enhance the global image and reputation of the PCB and Pakistan cricket. With decisive and strategic decision-making, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, we succeeded in earning the goodwill and respect of the global cricketing family, which I am hopeful will lead to increased international cricket being hosted in Pakistan in future."

The 50-year-old Khan, who previously served as the CEO of the Leicestershire County Cricket Club, further said, "With a five-year strategy in place, new domestic structure in its third season and the investment in women's cricket in an upward direction, I feel it is the right time to move on and reunite with my young family. They have sacrificed a lot so that I could fulfill my dreams of contributing to Pakistan cricket, which will always remain very close to my heart."

Khan was also the first British-born Muslim to play County Cricket, representing Warwickshire, Sussex and Derbyshire in 58 FC and 30 List A matches.

