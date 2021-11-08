Pakistan formidable opposition with exceptionally talented team, says CA Chief Executive Hockley

Melbourne [Australia], November 8 (ANI): Cricket Australia Chief Executive Nick Hockley has praised Pakistan for their "formidable" performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup.



Pakistan saw off Scotland by 72 runs to top Group 2, preserve a perfect record and set up a semi-final clash with Australia at the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced details of Australia's first tour of Pakistan since 1998, which will take place in March and April 2022, and comprise three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I.

"Cricket Australia is excited about the prospect of touring Pakistan next year for what will be a highly anticipated series in a country so incredibly passionate about the game and their national team," Hockley said in a PCB release.

"Pakistan is a formidable opposition with an exceptionally talented team, as evidenced by their dynamic performances in the current ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the UAE," he added.

The Tests will take place in Karachi (3-7 March), Rawalpindi (12-16 March) and Lahore (21-25 March), while Lahore will be the venue for the four white-ball matches to be played from March 29 to April 5.

The Tests will be played as part of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODIs will be connected to the ICC men's Cricket World Cup Super League - a 13-team event from which the seven highest-placed sides and the hosts, India, will qualify directly for the event proper in 2023.

Hockley said Cricket Australia will continue to work with PCB to ensure that sufficient arrangements are put in place for the tour.

"The safety and welfare of our players and staff remain our number one priority, and we will continue to work with the PCB and relevant agencies to ensure that appropriate and sufficient arrangements are put in place for the tour," said Hockley.

"As part of the reconnoitring process, Cricket Australia's delegation will visit Pakistan to meet with PCB officials as well as provincial and federal authorities to discuss and finalise matters relating to team operations, logistics, security and Covid-19 protocols," he added.

Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998-99 when Mark Taylor led them to a 1-0 series victory. (ANI)

