Pakistan High Commission officials host friendly cricket match with India media members in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Pakistan High Commission officials and members of the Indian media played a friendly cricket match at the Pakistan High Commission grounds on Sunday.



Both teams consisting of 11 members played the match in a jovial and cordial atmosphere with a tape ball

A mix of novices and more frequent players dominated the team composition of both sides with the Pakistani team registering a win in the end.

Prior to the start of the game, the Indian national anthem was played first followed by the Pakistan anthem, in line with courtesies extended to a visiting side.

At the end of the match, the skippers of both teams expressed hope that similar games would be played in the future to continue to foster a spirit of love for the game of cricket between both nations.

Last week, India hosted a health secretary-level meet virtually with other South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation countries to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Pakistan was also invited to attend the workshop.

It was a virtual workshop on management of COVID-19, response to the pandemic, and exchange of best practices amid the pandemic. (ANI)

