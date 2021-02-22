  1. Sify.com
  Pakistan High Commission officials host friendly cricket match with India media members in Delhi

Pakistan High Commission officials and members of the Indian media after the cricket match

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Pakistan High Commission officials and members of the Indian media played a friendly cricket match at the Pakistan High Commission grounds on Sunday.

Both teams consisting of 11 members played the match in a jovial and cordial atmosphere with a tape ball
A mix of novices and more frequent players dominated the team composition of both sides with the Pakistani team registering a win in the end.
Prior to the start of the game, the Indian national anthem was played first followed by the Pakistan anthem, in line with courtesies extended to a visiting side.
At the end of the match, the skippers of both teams expressed hope that similar games would be played in the future to continue to foster a spirit of love for the game of cricket between both nations.
Last week, India hosted a health secretary-level meet virtually with other South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation countries to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Pakistan was also invited to attend the workshop.
It was a virtual workshop on management of COVID-19, response to the pandemic, and exchange of best practices amid the pandemic. (ANI)

