Pakistan name 12-player squad for first Test against Bangladesh

Chittagong [Bangladesh], November 25 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday named a 12-player squad for the first Test against Bangladesh, which gets underway from Friday here at the Ch. Zahoor Ahmed Cricket Stadium. Pakistan and Bangladesh will lock horns in a two-match Test series.



Pacer Hasan Ali, Abdullah Shafique and Nauman Ali are among the names to be included in the 12-man squad for the first Test.

"Pakistan today announced their 12-player squad for the first Test against Bangladesh, which will be played at the Ch. Zahoor Ahmed Cricket Stadium, Chittagong from Friday. The match will start at 1000 local time," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

The second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will commence from December 4 at Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium Mirpur, Dhaka. Meanwhile, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the first Test.

Tamim Iqbal will also not be a part of the squad as he was ruled out of the Test series with a second fracture on his left thumb, sustained during an Everest Premier League match in October.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi. (ANI)

