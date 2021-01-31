Pakistan name 20-man squad for South Africa T20Is

Karachi, Jan 31 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday named a 20-man squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa beginning February 11.

Pakistan are currently engaged in a two-Test series against the Quinton de Kock-led side, winning the first match by seven wickets at the National Stadium here on Friday. The second Test between the two sides will begin from February 4 in Rawalpindi.